GIBSONIA, PA -- Bon Tool Co. proudly announces the acquisition of the innovative Jag ClampTM product line, solidifying its commitment to innovation in the construction tool industry. This strategic move follows a successful history of collaboration with the product originator, Andy Green of Jag Clamp. Prior to completing this acquisition of the intellectual property rights, operating assets and all patents associated with the Jag Clamp, Bon was an exclusive distributor of this versatile line holding tool.

Jag Clamp is easy-to-use and delivers precise line measurement for both vertical and horizontal masonry work. Unlike traditional line blocks, the clamp provides a secure grip which minimizes the risk of disengagement from the masonry unit. Because it works on all size blocks and bricks, it eliminates the need for other line stretchers, line block and twigs. The clamps attach quickly and allow easy course changes so production is increased. Bon president John Bongiovanni believes the clamps could be further developed to allow wider use of the product.

“We are pleased with this acquisition as we feel it elevates safety standards for the masonry industry. In addition, we are excited by the possibility of applications beyond the masonry field, and we are now considering variations on the product,” says Bongiovanni.

Jag Clamp is sold in pairs and is currently available in two sizes. The standard clamps are equipped with a 2-inch jaw and are suitable for use on cored brick or block, fencing and masonry guides. Jag Clamp XL features a jaw opening that adjusts from 5/8 inch to 5-1/2 inch which permits clamping on larger items like concrete block, oversized and solid bricks and steel posts. For more information, please visit www.bontool.com

The Jag Clamp acquisition capitalizes on Bon Tool Co.'s six-decade plus legacy of innovation in tool design, manufacturing and marketing. From pioneering the Masonry Guide over 60 years ago to the recent introduction of Bon’s Keystone Forged Masonry Trowel, Bon Tool Co. remains steadfast in enhancing tools for professional masons, further strengthened by the addition of the Jag Clamp to its portfolio.