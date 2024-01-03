DALLAS, TX -- Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean, three of the kitchen and bath industry’s leading brands, will be exhibiting together in booth #N223 during the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2024. In the Daltile/Marazzi/American Olean booth, the latest tile, stone and countertop products will be featured. Although each brand functions as a stand-alone product line in the marketplace, these three powerhouse brands harmoniously work together to present the market with virtually every possible color, design, size, shape, texture and price point needed to bring design dreams for a home or commercial space to life.

“We are very excited to be part of the KBIS show in 2024,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile LLC, parent company of Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean. “Daltile, Marazzi, and American Olean have exhibited at the adjacent NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) for several years, and this will be our inaugural presence on the KBIS show floor. Given the robust attendee traffic flowing between IBS and KBIS, we are really looking forward to connecting with both shows’ audiences at the same time.”

“Our Daltile, Marazzi, and American Olean booth will showcase some of the most fashion-forward offerings on the show floor as well as those tile, stone, and countertop products that include advanced technologies and performance enhancing features,” added Thorn-Brooks. “If designers, architects, builders and contractors want to see the very latest and greatest in the kitchen and bath industry, our booth is a must see! Today’s professionals and consumers have very high standards regarding what they want to do with kitchen and bath spaces, and we are an ideal partner to help them succeed.”

The three brands are positioned to serve the marketplace as follows: