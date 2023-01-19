DALLAS, TX -- American Olean is highlighting its 100 year anniversary with the upcoming Spring 2023 release of its new benchmark product collection, Foyer, that embodies the brand’s identity as one of the tile industry’s style and design leaders. Foyer exemplifies the fashion-based design philosophy of the brand and the on-trend products that American Olean (AO) continuously offers distributors, dealers and end consumers nationwide. Foyer will be prominently featured in the brand’s booth during the upcoming TISE Surfaces tradeshow and the NAHB International Builders’ Show.

“American Olean’s new Foyer collection definitely makes a grand entrance as our 100th anniversary benchmark collection,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC, American Olean’s parent company. “As American Olean’s director of product design, I am keenly focused on the latest trends in the worlds of fashion, interior design, home furnishings and tile. My overriding goal is to create world-class products that incorporate the height of design and style into every offering. A perfect example of AO’s fashion-driven aesthetic is our new Foyer collection. A stunning marble look tile, Foyer features bold veining in three different marble designs, each with their own unique character and color palette. Foyer combines the beauty of marble visuals with the durability of ColorBody porcelain. Proudly Made In The USA, this series is so special, it needed 100 years of American Olean craftsmanship to design!"