This calibrated ceramic wall tile collection isn't just about hues and chromas – the nine tile offerings do cover the spectrum with Light, Coin, Water, Vanilla, Tea, Marine, Topaz, Pollen and Viola. The collection offers a new perspective on traditional subway tile by providing large 4- x 12-inch tiles that make a bold statement. Additionally, the upscale bevel highlights the grandiose shape, adding dimension to any room. All hues are offered in the high gloss option.

To view more of the color options visit www.crossvilleinc.com.



