Amazonite from Dune is a new series of porcelain marble-look tile that radiates light and freshness because of its bluish green color and high-gloss finish. The tiles stand out for reproducing the beauty of amazonite, a rare mineral distinguished by its characteristic green color.

Designed to create atmospheres reminiscent of exotic landscapes, Amazonite is a versatile solution for decorating any room. For those looking for a more serene interior design, the series has a much softer version in gray. Amazonite Pearl is created to blend in with pieces of the same color or to combine with the tiles of the green version. Additionally, the series features the decorated tiles Manila and Alchemy, inspired by the design and effect of wallpaper.

Rounding out the collection, are Amazonite Leaves or Amazonite Diamonds mosaics.