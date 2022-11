The Nusa Collection by Dune blends elegance and avant-garde in the same tile. The new series of porcelain with a marble look is based on the essence of the Greek goddesses who protected the arts. Along with this inspiration, the ruby red color highlights the directionality of the veins.

Nusa possesses a high-gloss polished finish and the series stands out for its reddish veins -- creating an effect of movement, dynamism and continuity throughout each piece.