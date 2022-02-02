Merkrete’s Integra is a nonabrasive, all-in-one adhesive and grout for mosaic and glass tile installations. The single-product grout and thinset combination eliminates adhesive pigment “bleed through” through its uniform color. It is available in eight standard colors to complement any tile project.

Dual-purpose Integra streamlines installations of mosaics and glass tiles, while reducing overall project time. Integra creates beautiful long-lasting designed tile installations, prevents unsightly mottling on grout surfaces and applies smoothly to walls and floors. Its nonabrasive consistency does not scratch or mar delicate tile finishes. Integra meets or exceeds industry requirement ANSI A118.4 for Latex Portland Cement Mortar.