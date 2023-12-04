Yet again, a new step forward has been taken by WOW in the creation of stellar designs and stands for demonstrating the potential of ceramic tiles. On numerous occasions, the studio has received recognition for doing so from important international design bodies, forging an international reputation in the fields of innovation and creativity. For more on WOW Design products click here.

Inspired by digital graphics Bit is a collection made up of unusually small tiles. Its format conjures up the world of digital graphics since, thanks to its size, visual effects reminiscent of digital ones can be achieved. Bit’s rectangular tiles come in a 3.7 x 11.6cm format and its squares ones in a 11.6 x 11.6cm format in a choice of nine colors and a matte or a high-glaze finish.

For more information visit wowdesigneu.com.