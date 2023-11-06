Wow Design, the design studio specializing in small-scale signature tile designs, dazzled visitors once again at the international trade fair Cersaie (Bologna, Italy) with the presentation of a wide variety of new designs and tile collections. All of them are conspicuous for their chic, sophisticated air, combined with the authenticity synonymous with ceramic materials.

With the Raster collection, architects and interior designers can create endless different modern patterns and grid-like designs. The tiles are divided into horizontal parallel lines, creating rectangles and squares of different sizes. These patterns, etched directly into the surface of the tiles, can all be mixed and matched, since they fit in geometrically with one another. The 15-x15-cm tiles come in a choice of geometrical patterns and colors.

The collections showcased at the show were: Abbey Stone, Antique, Bit, Color Notes, Faces, Halo, Icon, Melange, Potters, Raster, Roots, Twin Peaks and Pools.