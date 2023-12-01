Portobello America, a Portobello Group company, designs, produces and provides complete hard surface solutions focused on the U.S. market at its new American factory, proudly presents its 2023 Fall Collection of Wall and Floor Tiles. Our belief is that design can transform the way people feel by shaping the environments in which we live. This idea is the essence of Portobello America.

Recently, the firm offered guests attending its factory’s Inaugural Celebration, a first-look at its 2023 Fall Collection. These new offerings are domestically produced and specifically designed for the American marketplace… using advanced manufacturing design and production technology.

Featured product:

The LAB collection is an exquisite range of glazed porcelain, consisting of four distinct shades of gray, offered in the following field tile sizes: 12x24 and 24x48. Matching chevron and mosaic pieces are available, as well. LAB’s handcrafted concrete collection is inspired by contemporary architectural design and embodies modern aesthetics of urban living.