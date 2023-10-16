Fall has arrived — meaning my travel schedule has picked up again. I am on a train in Italy going from Bologna to Verona, as I write this. I spent a full day at Cersaie. (Thank you to Ceramics of Italy for showing me many beautiful tile collections from various manufacturers, as well as some sights and tastes of Bologna. ) In Verona, I look forward to catching up with many industry friends and seeing all the new product introductions. (Look out for a wrap up of Marmomac soon.) Also with the coming of Fall, we bring you some changes. We took some time over the summer to strategize how to better serve our audience. We started by transitioning Contemporary Stone & Tile Design’s micro site to Stone World’s main website. But don’t worry, we will still continue to share regular product trends and introductions for stone and tile, as well as showing examples of applications for these products, and designer and architect interviews. All of this content can be found under the “Architecture Design & Trends” section.

For those of you who read our Contemporary Stone and Tile Design Insider, you will still receive this content. It will now be brought to you via our monthly eNewsletter, Stone & Tile Insider.

We our excited about our updates. We believe it will make it easier for you to find everything you need in one place. And if you don’t regularly visit our website or listen to our podcasts and watch our video interviews, now is a good time to start. We will continue to be a source of information for the industry and A&D community, as well as offering even more content for you to enjoy.