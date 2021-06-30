Spring is a time associated with rebirth. For those of us living in northern states, we welcome the smell of fresh cut grass and taking time to plant flowers and vegetable gardens. This year in particular, spring has started with promising signs. After living through the pandemic for the last year, it is exciting to see things opening up more and resuming some “normalcy” in our lives.

Personally, I am thrilled to be hitting the road again after more than a year. Two of the largest trade shows for the stone and tile industries are holding in-person events. By the time this eMagazine is published, I will have already attended the International Surface Event (TISE) in Las Vegas, NV, and getting ready to visit Coverings in Orlando, FL. Understandably, these shows will not have the attendance as in years past, but it is certainly the first step to getting back up and running at full capacity in 2022. It has been long overdue for industry members to get together to introduce new products, share ideas and network. I am looking forward to reuniting face-to-face with my industry friends. Be sure to follow our social media platforms and check our website regularly to see what these events had to offer.

Getting out to meet people – whether visiting a quarry, project or trade event – has always been one of the favorite parts of my job. In this issue, we feature a magnificent sculptural piece created by Darrell Petit, a longtime industry friend of mine. I have met up with Darrell at many trade shows around the world throughout the years, and have visited Stony Creek Quarry several times. It is always amazing to me to see stone in its raw state and how it is transformed to the finished product. You can read more about Darrell’s sculpture, “Event,” which is showcased at the entrance to Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences, One Dalton Street in Boston, MA, in this eMagazine. Additionally, there are two in-depth Q&As – one with Darrell and one with landscape architect Laura Solano of Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates (MVVA) – featured on our website.

In this edition, we also offer some insight into the world of large-format porcelain slabs and highlight a collection of the latest product introductions in quartz surfacing, sintered stone and porcelain slabs.

I hope everyone enjoys their summer and having the opportunity again to get out and meet your clients and peers.