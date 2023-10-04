Stormy-blue waves surge against the cool white backdrop of this striking design, cloaking its translucent gray colorways with soft ripples and pronounced spires of saturated cobalt, paired with debossed Inverness™ veins, adding subtle texture.

“The Inverness designs are a testament to Cambria technology reaching unparalleled pinnacles, meticulous craftsmanship and innovation that elevates aesthetics to unprecedented levels, with a touch of texture. These masterpiece designs will cater to diverse project aspirations,” said Kath.

All six of the new Cambria designs are available immediately and come in 2cm and 3cm thicknesses and are available in jumbo slab size of 65.5 inches x 132 inches (60 square feet).

www.cambriausa.com