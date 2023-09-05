BOLOGNA, ITALY -- Cersaie, the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings, has confirmed the ‘Cersaie Designs Your Home’ initiative for Thursday, September 28th and Friday, September 29th in the new location in Mall 29/30. The event -- now in its 11th edition -- once again proposes its successful format offering free advice on architectural and interior design. Architects from the most important Italian interior design magazines offer their support to visitors thinking of renovating or buying a house. This is a unique opportunity to obtain advice on how best to arrange the interior spaces around the home, and also confirms the attention paid by Cersaie to end consumers, who are increasingly autonomous and play a pivotal role in their purchasing decisions.

A total of 13 publications are taking part in this year's event: 100 Idee per Ristrutturare, Archiproducts, Casa Naturale, CerMagazine, Cose di Casa, Home, I Love Parquet, Il Bagno Oggi e Domani, Quotidiano Nazionale, Ville & Casali, Wellness Design, Youbuild and Youtrade.

The www.cersaie.it website will provide detailed information on the initiative to private individuals, as well as a digital link to all the publications taking part in ‘Cersaie Designs Your Home,’ including links to the portals of the individual publishers. Special signage will help users identify the titles inside the Media Village, located in Mall 29/30.