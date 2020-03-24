Cersaie 2020 Moves Forward with New Initiative for Contract Professionals

Confindustria Ceramica and EdiCer SpA would like to confirm that Cersaie, the world's largest exhibition of ceramic tile and bathroom furnishings, is scheduled to take place as planned from September 28 to October 2, 2020. The show organizers are monitoring the current global health emergency and working hard to make sure that Cersaie will remain a lively international hub for innovation and design. To that effect, we are excited to introduce the Contract Hall in Pavilion 18, a new initiative for Cersaie 2020 that will present a range of commercial products and host special programming for contract professionals.



To read the official statement and learn more about how Confindustria Ceramica is operating during the global COVID-19 pandemic, please download the press release. You can also access photography from previous years here. Thank you, and stay safe!



