OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) released the debut of the Natural Stone Catalogue, a new digital tool that will showcase NSI members’ natural stone offerings and material specifications. This tool will meet the needs of the design community by becoming a resource for finding natural stone options for projects.

The Natural Stone Catalogue has been a key initiative for the North American Quarry Advocacy Group (NAQAG) and serves as a replacement for two existing online stone catalogues: NSI’s Stones of North America website and NBGQA’s Granite Colors page.

Catalogue users can browse by color, stone type, product category, quarry location and sustainability goals. They can also access photos, testing information, material details and contact information to identify a distributor.

“In addition to being a great resource for the A&D and hardscape communities, this resource will also become a significant member benefit for quarriers,” said NAQAG chair Reid Kubesh of Coldspring. “Participation is free and the exposure provided far exceeds the annual cost of membership.”

There are currently over 140 stones featured in the catalogue, with more being added regularly. The goal is for all NSI quarrier members to be featured soon.

“Not only is the site a great benefit for our quarrier members and the design community, it will also be a major resource for fabricators, installers and restoration professionals as they work with customers to choose materials,” said NSI board member Jeff Erickson of Cutting Edge Countertops.”