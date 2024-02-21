OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute will hold its first technical webinar of the year on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11a.m. ET. The session will cover many of the commonly asked questions regarding the use of adhesives with natural stone. Moreover, it will address different types of adhesives, various properties common within types of adhesives and review how the handling, mixing, surface prep and application techniques can influence the long-term performance of the adhesive in its intended role. To register, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1912852700166205785?tcs-token=571219e87d2a4bad76c5c033a1fc210324dc0bc528779061469d4d363eb25e8b