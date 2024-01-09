OBERLIN, OH -- Colorado Stone Quarries has sponsored the 2024 Natural Stone Institute (NSI) Stone of the Year. Calacatta Lincoln® marble will be featured on 2024 member certificates, membership pledges and association marketing materials throughout the year.

Discovered in 2012 with the opening of a new portal -- the Lincoln® Gallery -- located above the old Colorado Yule marble mine, Calacatta Lincoln marble has an elegant and delicate veining with a warm white background. Its unique vein structure sets it apart from other marbles and creates a look that is both modern and timeless. Calacatta Lincoln is the perfect choice for large projects, such as kitchen countertops and flooring. Its durability and exquisite veining make it a stone that will stand the test of time.

To learn more about Calacatta Lincoln marble and the NSI Stone of the Year program, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/stoneoftheyear.