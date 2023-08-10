VERONA, ITALY -- Prodim International, celebrating its 25th anniversary, will showcase innovative digital templating solutions at Marmomac 2023 – scheduled for September 26 to 29, 2023 in Verona, Italy. The company is a leading provider of digital templating solutions for the stone industry.

Marmomac serves as an excellent platform for Prodim to highlight its revolutionary Proliner, the Prodim Factory software, and exchange insights and ideas with industry professionals. For 25 years, Prodim International has been at the forefront of innovation, offering cutting-edge solutions that have transformed the way stone fabricators approach templating. As pioneers in the industry, they have continuously strived to provide state-of-the-art tools and technologies that enhance accuracy, efficiency and productivity in the stone industry.

At Marmomac 2023, Prodim International will showcase its flagship product, the Proliner, a revolutionary measuring device that enables accurate digital templating of various surfaces across many industries, including the stone industry. With its advanced technology, the Proliner eliminates the need for traditional manual templating methods -- providing stone fabricators with precise measurements in a fraction of the time.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 25th anniversary and participate in Marmomac 2023," said Rene Teune, CEO of Prodim International. "Over the years, Prodim has established itself as a global leader in digital templating solutions, and we are excited to demonstrate our latest advancements to the industry professionals attending the fair."

Prodim invites everyone to visit their booth (Hall 5 – Stand D4) to learn more about the Proliner and discover how their digital templating solutions can revolutionize the stone industry. The team will be available throughout the event to provide live demonstrations, answer questions and discuss tailored solutions for specific needs. To learn more about Prodim International and its digital templating solutions for the stone industry, visit the company’s website at https://www.prodimsystems.com/industries/stone-industry-solutions/.