VERONA, ITALY – Marmomac’s online ticket office is now open. The international stone exhibition, held annually in Verona, Italy, is scheduled for September 26 to 29, 2023.

In addition to countless displays of natural stone, equipment, tooling and accessories, and installation and maintenance products, Marmomac will also include several show features.

Among the highlights of this year’s exhibition will be:

The new Hall 1 by Elle Decor Italia : A matter of stone,

by : HALL 10 with The Plus Theatre : Through four experimental projects in art and design, the theme of the relationship between natural stone and machinery is explored -- creating a dialogue between different sectors, encompassing the past, present and future.

with Through four experimental projects in art and design, the theme of the relationship between natural stone and machinery is explored -- creating a dialogue between different sectors, encompassing the past, present and future. Academy : Highly qualified training with the possibility of receiving educational credits.

The exhibition will also include keynote speakers and educational seminars.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.marmomac.com.