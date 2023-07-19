VERONA, ITALY – Marmomac will unveil a new hall at this year’s exhibition, which is set from September 26 to 29, 2023 in Verona, Italy. Named “A matter of stone,” it is a pavilion curated by Elle Decor Italia.

The space, designed by the Calvi Brambilla Studio, will be an exceptional display to showcase the most innovative achievements, creative projects and cutting-edge solutions from the object’s scale to the interiors. On display will be all the potentialities of natural stone expressed today by architects and designers, made possible by the know-how of the most talented companies. Displays will include furniture, surfaces, objects and environments that highlight stone’s quality, beauty and versatility.

“A matter of stone” is a new proposal dedicated to the world of design -- a space demonstrating the versatility of the material and its best applications in the creative sectors of indoor and outdoor furniture, but also automotive, nautical and hospitality, and aimed at material companies that develop products, or lines, in collaboration with technology companies, or with furniture brands, architects, designers and master craftsmen.

Companies exhibiting in the new hall include: