Storied expresses timeworn character steeped in indigenous traditions of creativity and ingenuity.   Pressed 2.5- x 10-inch ceramic wall tiles feature a color palette inspired by primitive dye ingredients:  Cotton White, Sheep’s Wool, Chicory Greige, Natural Grey, Indigo Blue, Nettle Green, Saffron Yellow, Cinnamon and Black Cardamom.   

