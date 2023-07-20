CROSSVILLE, TN -- Crossville, Inc. has launched Access Point porcelain tile collection. Featuring some of today's most sought-after looks, Access Point is perfect for price-conscious projects and those seeking made-in-the-USA products.

Crossville developed the Access Point tile collection offering designers and installers on-trend products, including concrete, travertine and white marble visuals, that will be deeply inventoried and readily available for immediate shipping. This domestically produced line is engineered to provide a clean aesthetic and the powerful performance of porcelain for floors and walls in a range of commercial and residential environments.

“Access Point is Crossville’s first branded entry-level product offering that targets needs in both the commercial and residential segments. In developing this line, we leveraged popular visuals like travertine, concrete and marble which have a longstanding history of success,” explained Larry Browder, Crossville’s executive vice president of sales. “Access Point provides the high quality and outstanding designs you expect from Crossville at a value price point. In short, it is the opening ‘Access Point’ to the entire Crossville offering!” Making it a great fit for budget-conscious projects that demand technical performance and durability, Access Point is offered in three styles of concrete, travertine and white marble. The concrete and travertine hues include white, sand, dove and ash.

Access Point tiles are calibrated in 12- x 24-inch sizes, and the collection is balanced with 2- x 2-inch mosaics and 4- x 24-inch bullnose pieces offering complete installation options.

Responsibly made in the USA, Access Point is Green Square Certified, making it a beautifully responsible selection for commercial or residential projects.

For more information on this collection, visit crossvilleinc.com.