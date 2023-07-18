After careful consideration, award-winning designer Rob Turner had made the decision – he needed a single-source partner for slab surfaces in the exquisite home he was building on Millionaires Row on Lake Sheen, Orlando, FL. “We agreed we wanted surfaces that were as durable, hygienic, easy to work with and clean as they were beautiful and sustainable,” said Turner, who since 2022 owns and operates CRT Studio Interiors out of Winter Park, FL. “In hindsight, it seems like a daunting task, but truth be told, we found that single-source partner almost immediately in Neolith.”

Located on four and half acres of waterfront property, the two-story, 7,461-square-foot contemporary home consists of four bedrooms, four full baths, two half baths, an elevator, four-car garage and a generous outdoor living environment with lakefront patio, pool and a 2,450-square-foot pool deck.

A multi-million-dollar project completed in 2022, the home has already served as a stunning venue for many events attracting designers, architects and builders. “We aspired for durable, practical and sustainable beauty in a total of nine areas of the home, including interior and exterior spaces,” said Turner. “Neolith not only matched our immediate needs, but they did so while giving us a great assortment in terms of color, sizing and finishes. And we got the products on time and in top shape with the constant support of their Florida distribution center.”

Turner selected Neolith Calacatta Luxe for both the kitchen island and backsplash. The material was contrasted with Neolith Basalt Black design in a satin finish for the countertops, which create a strikingly stunning space – and one that can sustain spills, stains and the high-entertaining use the homeowners expect for years to come.

Neolith Strata Argentum was used for the bar top, powder bathroom, fireplace area and hearth for a warm, comfortable but elegant space. Neolith Phedra was selected for primary bath countertops and office tabletop, and Neolith Iron Frost for the secondary bath countertops.

Neolith was also selected for the exterior of the home for its durability and resistance to weather, so Basalt Black was used for both the barbecue and outdoor fireplace.