OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute will host a webinar “Using Natural Stone in Commercial Architecture” on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET. The session will include a panelist of design professionals discussing why they chose natural stone for their commercial projects. It will discuss why natural stone is the premier choice for commercial applications in cladding, interior and exterior art installations, as well as public spaces. Additionally, the presenters will share tools to avoid challenges associated with these applications. The session is designed for attendees to come away with a plan to incorporate more natural stone into their design portfolio.

Learning Objectives include:

Examine attributes of natural stone that allow it to outperform other building materials for commercial projects.

Find out how the sustainability of genuine natural stone connects us with our planet and its future.

Explore the latest design trends and innovations in natural stone.

Create a plan for expanding natural stone use in your design portfolio.

For more information and to register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4854680714337312784?tcs-token=571219e87d2a4bad76c5c033a1fc210324dc0bc528779061469d4d363eb25e8b.