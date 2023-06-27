IRVING, TX – A new key exhibitor in 2024 at The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo is Cambria, a leading manufactured surfaces supplier, who brings the high standards of an American company and the passion of a family owned business to everything they do.

“We are pleased to have Cambria join the Stone Equipment Suppliers Alliance (SESA) and participate in the TISE event,” said SESA President, Mike Schlough. “We feel their presence will make the experience better and even more relevant for fabricators seeking information on all the products they work with daily.”

“The event team is so excited to welcome Cambria to TISE 2024 and the opportunity to add an even wider breath of surface materials for attendees,” said Dana Hicks, TISE group show director.

TISE in partnership with the SESA, who has selected TISE as their exclusive exhibition for stone equipment and tools, and the International Surface Fabricator Association (ISFA), a longtime partner to TISE, the 2024 event edition will present manufactured surfaces such as quartz, solid surfaces, large-format porcelain tile and more with Cambria leading the way. This rapidly expanding product segment in the industry is in high demand by industry professionals attending the event and will benefit attendees and participating manufacturers by fostering one-stop product sourcing, product education and installation training for these specialty categories.