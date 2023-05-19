SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) is proud to announce the 2023 Conference on Architecture, taking place at the San Francisco Convention Center from June 7 to 10, 2023. The conference is set to gather the most innovative thinkers and leaders within the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, offering a platform to explore, design, and connect across industries as they work together to shape the future.

"By bringing together professionals from across the AEC industry, we can truly define and design our future," said AIA Executive Vice President and CEO Lakisha Ann Woods, CAE. "Our 2023 conference promises to provide the tools, resources and connections needed to create a better world for us all."

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to hear from renowned keynote speakers, engaging in thought-provoking discussions focused on innovation and sustainability in the AEC industry.

"The AEC industry is at the forefront of creating innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges such as equity and climate change," Woods added. "This conference is a fantastic opportunity to connect with our peers and collaborate on new strategies to collectively tackle these types of issues."

As part of AIA's ongoing commitment to driving progress within the industry and supporting its members' professional growth, the conference will offer attendees an extensive range of resources to assist them in their careers and businesses. Additionally, AIA will engage civic and government leaders to work towards finding solutions for the most urgent community, institutional and global issues.

Keynote speakers:

June 8: As the President of Walt Disney Imagineering, Barbara Bouza, FAIA, leads the global multidisciplinary team behind the creation of Disney’s theme parks, attractions, resorts, cruise ships and entertainment experiences. Immersing guests from around the world in experiences that make memories of a lifetime, Walt Disney Imagineering embodies innovation, storytelling, and technical expertise to bring Disney’s iconic characters and worlds to life. Barbara will share a window into that world—and how Disney Imagineers inspire, push boundaries, and make the impossible possible!

June 9: Join us to gain valuable insights on how improved integration can foster greater collaboration and drive better project outcomes with industry leaders from Autodesk, EHDD, the General Services Administration, and DPR Construction. This dynamic keynote panel, sponsored by Autodesk, will be moderated by Amy Bunszel, EVP of AEC Design Solutions at Autodesk, and feature esteemed industry leaders Robin Carnahan, Administrator of the General Services Administration; Jennifer Devlin-Herbert, FAIA, President, and CEO of EHDD; and Eric Lamb, Board of Directors, DPR Construction.

June 10: The Right Honorable Jacinda Ardern became the Prime Minister of New Zealand at just 37. During her time in office, she faced the challenges of a live-streamed domestic terror attack against New Zealand’s Muslim community, a volcanic eruption, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Ardern’s focus on people, kindness and what she has called “pragmatic idealism” saw New Zealand achieve some of the lowest losses of life experienced by any developed nation through the pandemic and the creation of the Christchurch Call to action to eliminate violent extremism online, which Ms. Ardern continues to hold the role of Special Envoy. While in office, New Zealand reached 50% representation of women in parliament, and on government-appointed boards. She improved pay equity laws and extended paid parental leave to six months. Ms. Ardern is a passionate climate action advocate, and is a board member of The Earthshot Prize, focusing on solutions to climate change and environmental issues.

Press registration is now open, and interested media can register at https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowAIA231