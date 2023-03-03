CHICAGO, IL -- NeoCon is pleased to announce that the submissions portal for the 2023 edition of the revered Best of NeoCon competition is now open. A NeoCon tradition since 1990, the competition garners hundreds of product entries each year as exhibitors vie for one of the coveted Best of NeoCon awards. Now in its 33rd year, the program will recognize superlative new products in 56 categories spanning a range of verticals including workplace, healthcare, hospitality and education sectors. New for 2023, entries will be considered for a Business Impact Award, in addition to honors for Gold, Silver, Innovation, Sustainability and the singular honor of Best of Competition.

“The Best of NeoCon finalists are emblematic of the latest trends and movements that are shaping how we work, gather, learn and communicate. This year, I think we will see an even greater emphasis on solutions that consider the growing role that technology plays in our daily lives,” comments Best of NeoCon Director Eileen McMorrow. “From introductions that adapt easily and embrace emerging tech to those that prioritize ergonomics, our jurors will be seeking out solutions that streamline the rapidly evolving ways we work and live, inside and outside of the office.”

More than 50 new and returning jurors representing the industry’s leading design professionals, specifiers, facility managers and decision-makers, will gather on site at THE MART to thoroughly evaluate all Best of NeoCon entries in the days prior to NeoCon, June 12th to 14th. Hailing from diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise, this year’s jury includes individuals from influential entities such as Honda, Cash App, NBBJ and Studio GC. The final roster will be announced in April.

“I am thrilled to be returning as a Best of NeoCon juror this year. The early access and exposure to cutting-edge innovations and in-depth dialogue with exhibiting manufacturers of all sizes is an enriching and enlightening experience,” remarks Best of NeoCon 2022 Juror Chen-Hui Spicer, regional design director, NELSON Worldwide. “This year, I'm especially looking forward to evaluating and recognizing products and solutions that prioritize human-centered design, sustainability and adaptability.”

New this year, the Best of NeoCon jury will be able to nominate products for consideration for a Business Impact Award, which will recognize exceptional solutions through a business-oriented lens. These nominees will then be further evaluated by a group of discerning business journalists. The business jury will conduct in-person judging at THE MART on the Sunday before NeoCon, reviewing each of the nominated products based on the degree to which they contribute to a more successful business and better enterprise-oriented, built environment across verticals—from workplace to healthcare. Criteria include: aesthetics, adaptability, ergonomics, ESG, experience, productivity contribution, sustainability and tech-integration. The program is an evolution of last year’s inaugural Business Innovation Awards, which were a great success.

Heralding the first official day of NeoCon, all Best of NeoCon 2023 winners will be unveiled at a live ceremony at THE MART on Monday, June 12th. Winning manufacturers will receive the recognizable award designed by NeoCon partner and renowned design firm Maiarelli Studio.

Exhibitors can submit entries through the Best of NeoCon online portal starting March 1, 2023. Any new products introduced to the U.S. market since June 2022 and that will be on display at NeoCon 2023 are eligible. Products that were entered in Best of NeoCon 2022 are not eligible. Submission deadlines and entry fees are as follows:

Early entry by April 21: $700.00

Regular entry by May 5: $800.00

Late entry by May 19: $900.00

More details on the program and entry process can be found at www.neocon.com/features/best-of-neocon. NeoCon will take place June 12th to 14th at THE MART in Chicago. The show is open to trade, C-Suite executives, and other industry-related professionals and registration is free for all attendees. To register, visit neocon.com/register.