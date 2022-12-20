The Slab Trolley from Aardwolf is a slab carrying trolley with solid rubber wheels. The body has vulcanized rubber on the bottom, sides and top to avoid chipping the edges of finished work pieces. The trolley is ideal for moving slabs in the shop and on building sites.
Slab Trolley Available from Aardwolf
