Aardwolf Industries LLC offers aluminum backer plates attached to a polishing tool, and each of the pads is equipped with a snail lock adapter. The adapter fits into place and locks on with a twisting motion. To remove the pads, untwist and clear, replace them with the next grit.
Snail Lock 100mm (4 inch)

  • Diameter: 100mm (4 inch)
  • Snail lock: 5/8 inch – 11inch or M14
  • Net weight: 0.255kg
  • Gross weight: 0.26kg
Snail Lock 125mm (5 inch)

  • Diameter: 125mm (5 inch)
  • Snail lock 5/8 inch - 11 inch or M14
  • Net weight: 0.4kg

Gross weight: 0.41kg