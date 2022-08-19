Aardwolf Industries LLC offers aluminum backer plates attached to a polishing tool, and each of the pads is equipped with a snail lock adapter. The adapter fits into place and locks on with a twisting motion. To remove the pads, untwist and clear, replace them with the next grit.

Specifications include:

Snail Lock 100mm (4 inch)

Diameter: 100mm (4 inch)

Snail lock: 5 / 8 inch – 11inch or M14

/ inch – 11inch or M14 Net weight: 0.255kg

Gross weight: 0.26kg



Snail Lock 125mm (5 inch)

Diameter: 125mm (5 inch)

Snail lock 5 / 8 inch - 11 inch or M14

/ inch - 11 inch or M14 Net weight: 0.4kg

Gross weight: 0.41kg