Aardwolf Industries LLC offers aluminum backer plates attached to a polishing tool, and each of the pads is equipped with a snail lock adapter. The adapter fits into place and locks on with a twisting motion. To remove the pads, untwist and clear, replace them with the next grit.
Specifications include:
Snail Lock 100mm (4 inch)
- Diameter: 100mm (4 inch)
- Snail lock: 5/8 inch – 11inch or M14
- Net weight: 0.255kg
- Gross weight: 0.26kg
-
Snail Lock 125mm (5 inch)
- Diameter: 125mm (5 inch)
- Snail lock 5/8 inch - 11 inch or M14
- Net weight: 0.4kg
Gross weight: 0.41kg