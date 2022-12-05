BETHLEHEM, PA -- The National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), the all-industry association representing the North American kitchen and bath industry, announces the all-new 2023 NKBA| KBIS NEXT Stage program lineup. Bigger and better than ever, the newly redesigned stage, sponsored by Samsung | Dacor, will host more than 20 programs, emceed by three high-profile NKBA designers, and feature over 60 leading industry voices and personalities. Programming will include sustainable living, design trends, designer/client relationships, economic forecasts, wellness, and more. NEXT Stage will also host the anticipated Best of KBIS, 30’s Choice Awards and Designhounds Designer Finds.

KBIS NEXT Stage is located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, January 31 to February 2, 2023.

“The KBIS NEXT Stage is a must-attend area on the show floor,” said Suzie Williford, executive vice president, and chief strategy officer, NKBA. “Each year the team curates an amazing roster of programs featuring really compelling topics and fascinating presenters. And then there are the awards events, these are not to be missed! We are excited about our three fabulous guest hosts and have a couple of surprise guests in the mix as well. Attendees should plan to be in Las Vegas through Friday, February 3rd. There is much to see and learn!”

KBIS Next Stage Programming

The KBIS NEXT Stage is free to all registrants. The lineup includes:

NKBA Design Trends: Daily Deep Dives

Pam McNally, NKBA’s senior vice president of marketing + digital outlines explores the top trends that will dominate the K+B industry. Learn about the styles, colors, product features, materials and technology that will dominate kitchen and bath design over the next two to three years.

NEW! KBIS Disruptor Series

Get motivated by people and companies that have charted their own course and disrupted traditional paths. Judaline Cassidy, Activist, founder of Tool and Tiaras, and one of CNN’s Champions for Change will share her story, and executives from Amazon will share groundbreaking research.

Sustainability is Good Business

Whether considering net zero, net positive, resilient design or how to produce products designed to reduce, preserve, and prolong, learn more about designing for a sustainable world and how that translates to smart business. The expert panelists will explore how to live it, sell it and make sustainability work for your business.

Experience Wellness: Learnings from the Hospitality Industry

Sponsored by Cosentino

Connect with top minds in the hospitality design industry and discover new facets of personalization, health-supporting design and tech automation.

Business Forecast: Tap into Futurist Thinking

With the ongoing supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, the residential housing and remodeling markets are volatile. Learn how to prepare your business, manage risk and prepare for the future from our panel of experts.

Kitchen & Bath Catwalk

Sponsored by Brizo

From fashion runways to your home – explore how the fashion industry directly influences kitchen and bath design. From innovative materials, trending colors, the elevation of ‘personal’ brands,’ and more learn how this year’s fashion color or texture directly impacts interior design.

NKBA Global Connect: Trends and business practices from around the world

NKBA has built enormous momentum for its Global Connect program which is dedicated to connecting the kitchen and bath industry globally. The dynamic panel of international design experts explores international trends, products and projects while discussing the international business of design and how it differs from that in the U.S.

Emerging Market: Designing for Short-Term Rentals

The short-term rental market (a $20 billion emerging market) is booming and holds tremendous opportunities for the K+B designer. Now more than ever, homes are being built or converted for vacation/short-term rentals, and design plays a critical role in a property's popularity, sustainability and profitability. Learn the ins and outs of this key market.

Design Therapy: Collaborations for the Future of Accessible Homes

From 'Aging in Place' to ‘Living in Place' to 'Aging with Grace', the industry is working to align the aesthetics-driven design industry with the realities of human aging or illness. The future of accessible homes must include solutions for every stage of life. This panel discusses a holistic, integrative, and collaborative approach to design that offers solutions for aesthetically pleasing, functional, and truly universal spaces.

Filling your Cup: Wellness Design Starts With You

The past three years have changed how many live and work while being some of the busiest in our industry. There is a much stronger emphasis on health and wellness in design, a renewed focus on creating not only functional and beautiful spaces but homes where clients can be well. This interactive session (be prepared to get onto your feet) explores the importance of wellness for those who are tasked with creating it.

Join the Pack: Designhounds Favorite Finds

Twenty-one members of the Designhounds Influencer Network will canvas the KBIS show floor with a mission to uncover the most unique designs and innovative technologies worthy of 'Favorite Finds' honors. Four representatives will share their top three Designhounds Favorite Finds.

Holistic Design: The Fine Line

The roles and relationships of designers and clients are changing. This intimate panel discussion between design pros and their clients will demonstrate the value of building deeper, more productive relationships between you and your clients - with suggestions on how to adjust your business model accordingly. Learn how to engage your client as a collaborative partner, building a life-long consultative connection founded on trust and mutual appreciation of each other’s contributions.

Design Bites LIVE!

2023 brings a new, reinvented DesignBites program to the KBIS NEXT Stage. This high-energy “speed dating for brands'' initiative showcases the latest innovations and coolest designs for the kitchen and bath marketplace. Ten brands, including one “wild card” brand from NKBA’s pre-show product preview series, will vie for the title of Brand with the Biggest Bite, and real-time audience voting will determine the People’s Pick. Stage Host of Day 1, Arianne Bellizaire of Arianne Bellizaire Interiors, will keep the energy high at this fun, engaging event on KBIS NEXT Stage, January 31, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm.

Awards and Recognitions

Numerous awards programs will be presented on the KBIS NEXT Stage. They include:

Best of KBIS

Best of KBIS 2023 is the industry’s premier awards program and is sponsored by Luxe Interiors + Design. An independently judged program, Best of KBIS recognizes the pioneers and trailblazers in design and technology. Winners will be announced at the KBIS NEXT Stage starting at 4:00 PM on February 1, 2023, followed by the Best of KBIS Happy Hour.

Best Booth

The KBIS Best Booth Awards will be awarded by a committee of Emerald Expositions show staff and partners. Booths are awarded to those who best showcase exceptional creativity, innovative and beautiful product display, thoughtful design, and an outstanding attendee experience. Winners will be announced at 10 a.m. on February 2, 2023.

NKBA Thirty Under 30 Choice Awards

The NKBA 30s Choice Awards recognizes 10 categories of products, selected by the NKBA 2022 Thirty Under 30 class. The winners will be announced at the KBIS NEXT Stage at 10:30 a.m. on February 2, 2023.

Kickstarter Competition Winners

Select leaders from the K+B industry will visit each booth in the Kickstarter Zone, in a “Shark Tank” style, hearing pitches from exhibitors and judging participants on product innovation, market viability, implementation, and presentation. They can only select one to be the KBIS Kickstarter Competition winner. Winners will be announced at 10 a.m. on February 2, 2023.

Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and the criteria for complimentary press credentials. Only editorial media will be granted complimentary passes.