BoaBond Advanced Hybrid Adhesive from Chemical Concept is a next-generation hybrid adhesive that offers instant grab and incredible strength that makes vertical mounting a breeze. With its ability to grab heavy materials quickly, BoaBond eliminates the need for secondary support for many applications. BoaBond stays permanently flexible, contains no solvents or isocyanates and is suitable for interior and exterior jobs. BoaBond also has a broad adhesion range and can be used for a variety of industrial or construction applications, making it an ideal multi-purpose solution for your needs. Like its namesake, BoaBond grips tight and never lets go.