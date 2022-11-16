Since 1988, Stone World has been presenting its Fabricator of the Year award to an industry member who rises above the rest through their dedication to sharing ideas and teaching others, as well as their belief in technology that supports advancements in our industry. We recognize the winner at a presentation held annually during StonExpo. It is a great way to kick off the year and celebrate the person’s achievements, which overall benefits the entire stone industry.

Each year, the competition gets stiffer. In my opinion, this is credit to how our industry has evolved. Not only are fabricators dedicated to their businesses and employees, but they are also dedicating many hours to involvement in associations and/or educational sessions, such as sitting on a panel of a fabricator forum at a trade show or other industry event. I see it throughout the year when I attend StonExpo, Coverings or one of Stone World’s Stone Summits. While they may still be competitors, the majority of fabricators seem to be willing to collaborate and talk about common issues they face in the hope of finding a solution for the overall good of the industry.

Currently, the nomination period is still in process and the polls will open on our website in a few weeks. We will let you know when it is time to vote. Make sure you take the time to read up on each candidate and let us know who you would like to be Stone World’s 2022 Fabricator of the Year. It has been a very close race in the past, so every vote does count!



