BETHLEHEM, PA -- The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) revealed today that the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) attendee registration is pacing ahead of both the 2020 and 2022 shows, during the same timeframe. The annual event, owned by NKBA and produced by its show partner Emerald, is the largest North American trade expo and networking opportunity for kitchen and bath industry professionals. Key data reveals the following for KBIS 2023:

Attendee registration continues to outpace both 2020 (+19%) and 2022 (+71%) shows; a trend that began as soon as registration opened.

More than 32,000 attendees will experience the 400,000+ net square feet of exhibitor space

39% of current registered attendees are new to KBIS

76% of attendees design or specify kitchen and bath projects

83% of attendees make the final decision, recommendation, or influence in purchasing kitchen & bath products

48% of attendees are executives of their company (president/CEO, owner, partner, general manager, executive)

More than 450 exhibitors are preparing now to reveal their new products at the show

Held January 31 to February 2, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, KBIS will again co-locate with the International Builders’ Show (IBS) for the 10th Annual Design & Construction Week (DCW). The opportunities for design, construction and home improvement professionals will further benefit from the National Hardware Show (NHS) and Las Vegas Market co-dating with DCW.

IBS is projecting to host more than 1,000 exhibitors spanning over 575,000 net square feet of exhibit floor space. NAHB expects more than 57,000 to attend the 2023 show.

NHS has more than 6,000 attendees registered to date, 31% of whom are new registrants and 17% with over $5 million in purchasing power. The show also has 600+ exhibitors, more than half of whom are new to the show.

Registration is currently underway in what is expected to be the largest annual gathering of the residential design and construction industry in the world.

Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and the criteria for complimentary press credentials. Only editorial media will be granted complimentary passes.