CHICAGO, IL -- The Stone Industry Education Series will provide a day of education and networking on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The Stone Summit will be hosted by UGM Surfaces at its facility located at 3555 South Normal Avenue, Chicago, IL. Learn how to diversify your business, build efficiency in your company and train to industry standards.

Learning objectives for the event include:

Review what metrics to follow as you develop your business plan.

Learn about training resources to help build your stone company.

Discuss how to maximize your shop efficiency while creating the best product for your customers.

Create a plan to position your company in the marketplace for maximum sale.

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/education-and-events/events/calendar-of-events/illinois-stone-summit-know-your-business/.