TEMPE, AZ – Members of the stone industry once again came together at a Stone Summit, organized by Stone World in partnership with the Natural Stone Industry. Arizona Tile hosted the most recent event at its facility in Tempe, AZ. The full-day workshop provided educational and networking opportunities.

In a presentation led by Duane Naquin of Stone Interiors, fabricators learned how to diversify their business, build efficiency in their company and train to industry standards.

Learning objectives included:

Review best practices for measuring project and organizational costs.

Learn how to find and train top talent.

Discuss available training resources to help build your stone company.

Create a plan for diversifying your sales to ensure growth both this year and five years down the road.

Arizona Tile will also host the next in-person event at its facility in Austin, TX. For more details, visit: www.stoneindustryeducation.com. Here are some highlights of the Arizona Stone Summit.