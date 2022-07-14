KOHLER, WI -- Kohler, a global leader in the design and manufacture of kitchen and bath products, launches Tone, a bathroom faucet collection rooted in clean, transitional form, stunning finish combinations and industry-leading functionality.

Crafted from premium metal for unrivaled durability and resistance to corrosion and tarnishing, the Tone Bathroom Collection delivers dynamic beauty with a fresh take on mid-century modern style. With clean lines and a soft teardrop shape, the Tone collection brings an unmistakable warmth to minimalism. The unique two-tone finish option breaks through the expected and adds bold confidence to any transitional bathroom.

Like its corresponding kitchen collection, Tone encourages expressions of individuality with faucets offered in different sizes and configurations. The Tone Bathroom Collection consists of five faucet options, shower and bath faucets, including a free-standing bath filler and accessories for a coordinated look. The collection is offered in six different finish options: Polished Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Brushed Moderne Brass, Matte Black and two-toned options, Matte Black/Polished Chrome and Matte Black/Brushed Moderne Brass.