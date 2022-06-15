OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute announced dates for its annual Study Tour. This year’s event is set from September 11 to 15, 2022 in Binghamton, NY, where participants will visit several bluestone quarries in southern New York and northern Pennsylvania. Among the stone producers are: Tompkins Bluestone, Endless Mountain Minerals, and Sonny and Sons Stone. Members of the tour will witness how bluestone is quarried, processed and packaged for distribution.

Additionally, attendees at this year’s event can look forward to a walking tour of Binghamton’s historic stone architecture, attending a Rumble Ponies AA baseball game and a welcome reception at the Roberson Museum and Planetarium. Regionally inspired, optional activities, including golf, kayaking and a spa afternoon at the Salt Sanctuary, will also be offered. Or, experience four-hours of world class fly fishing in the birthplace of the sport. To learn more about the Bluestone Study Tour or to pre-register, visit: https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/education-and-events/events/calendar-of-events/2022-bluestone-study-tour/.