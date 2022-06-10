ALICANTE, SPAIN -- Inspired by Balinese stone, the Tropic collection, recently launched by Ceramica Mayor, is ideal for the interior of swimming pools, as well as other applications. While each tile reflects a wide range of shades, Tropic consists of a single color, Turqueta, in a small 15 x 15 format, which contains an infinite number of details that make each piece magnificent.

Unlike other collections of the brand, this one has a glossy finish, which accentuates the tones created by the fusion between the various colored pieces and the water, which will always shine with its attractive turquoise blue tones.

View the product here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUDlDqEGd90