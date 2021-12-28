VEDELAGO (TV), ITALY -- From Lapitec’s collaboration with “The Cultural Landscape Foundation,” for the enhancement and protection of landscapes through architecture to inclusion in the Material Bank digital library, the company’s activities in the U.S. have become increasingly significant and frequent -- bearing testimony to the company's confidence in the US market. As part of this policy of internationalization and consolidation of its position in North America, a strategic collaboration has been initiated with UGM Surfaces, one of the largest suppliers of natural stone in the U.S., with locations in Chicago, IL; Detroit, MI; Cleveland, OH; Milwaukee, WI; St. Louis, MO; and Omaha, NE.

UGM Surfaces, always attentive to market developments and technological advances in the field of surfaces for architecture and decor, has found the unique characteristics of sintered stone to be ideal for the professional market in the architecture and interior design sector. Lapitec is a high-performance material, which thanks to its non-porous surface and its full-body composition can be used both internally and externally -- from ventilated facades to roofs, swimming pools, coverings, kitchen countertops and tables. It is also free from crystalline silica (therefore safe from a health perspective) and made exclusively with natural materials without the use of additives. It is able to withstand thermal and climatic changes, UV rays, impacts and scratches, and combats the formation of mold and bacteria on its surface.

“With over 500,000 square feet of showroom spaces and over 4,500 square feet of surfaces shipped every single day, UGM Surfaces is the ideal partner to promote our material in the Midwest,” said Francesco Giannini, Lapitec's U.S. country manager. “They understand the potential of Lapitec perfectly, the application possibilities and above all, the intrinsic qualities that distinguish it from porcelain, quartz and natural stone. We have something unique on our hands, and we are proud of the results we are achieving in North America -- results that bring us ever closer to the official inauguration of the Lapitec U.S. division.”