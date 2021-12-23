BETHANY, CT -- Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has elected Dahra Granovsky as the newest member to their board of directors. As a family owned business, Laticrete is unique in having an independent fiduciary board. Granovsky, president of BA Folding Box Company, joins Laticrete with more than 15 years of experience in managing a large, family owned manufacturing business. In her new role, Granovsky will enhance the lives of Laticrete customers and employees by leveraging her extensive expertise in sustainability and management.

“Dahra joins Laticrete as we celebrate our 65th year as a professionally managed, family owned enterprise,” said David A. Rothberg, Laticrete chairman. “The board’s role will continue to focus on keeping Laticrete true to our founder’s values of trust, integrity, innovation, passion and customer centricity, while continuing our global expansion. I feel blessed to have Dahra helping us on this journey.”

Granovsky currently serves on the board of directors of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP), Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS) Velan Inc. (TSX:VLN), Atlantic Packaging Products Limited and is the CEO of BA Folding Cartons, a folding carton packaging company. In addition, Granovsky formerly held the role of president of Atlantic Packaging Products, a manufacturer of corrugated packaging with integrated paper mills and recycling services.

“With her impressive board and family business background, Dahra will be a strong asset to our board of directors, and a great support to the Laticrete team and third generation family member owner-operators. I look forward to benefiting personally from her guidance and from the positive impact she will have on our business, sustainability efforts and people,” added Patrick Millot, CEO of Laticrete.

Granovsky holds a master’s degree from the University of Hartford in international finance and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto. Granovsky currently resides in Toronto with her husband, Richard Allen, and their three sons.