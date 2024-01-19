BETHANY, CT -- Laticrete International, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of John Selldorff to its Board of Directors. Mr. Selldorff currently serves as the president and CEO of North and Central America for Legrand, a global provider of products and solutions for electrical and digital building infrastructures. His appointment to the Laticrete Board officially began on January 2, 2024.

“John is a proven leader, and we’re excited to be working with him on the Board,” said David A. Rothberg, chairman of the board at Laticrete. “There’s no doubt his experience and expertise will help to enhance the lives of our customers and our employees, and alongside our other incredible board members, help guide Laticrete in our growth internationally and domestically.”

Mr. Selldorff has over four decades worth of experience with various renowned global companies. In his current position at Legrand, he is responsible for the $4 billion business, 34 manufacturing sites and more than 10,500 associates. Before Legrand, he served in leadership positions at both Honeywell and General Electric.

“I would like to thank David Rothberg, the entire Rothberg family, and the board of directors at Laticrete for their vote of confidence and the chance to work alongside them,” said Mr. Selldorff. “I look forward to helping Laticrete reach new heights and to build upon its legacy of more than 65 years of providing globally proven construction solutions.”

In addition to his role at Legrand, Mr. Selldorff is a member of the Board of Governors and former Chairman of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association. For more information on the Laticrete Board of Directors, visit laticrete.com/about-laticrete/governance.