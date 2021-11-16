CLARKSVILLE, TN. -- Milestone, the distributed brand of Florim USA CEO Rodolfo Panisi announced two sustainability milestones for the brand. The first is the invested pledge for Milestone, to become completely carbon neutral by 2030. To validate that commitment, they have introduced the industry’s first entirely carbon neutral tile with its collection Plaster 2.0.

“Our responsibility to design innovative quality products means a duty to not only our customers but also our environment and community,” states Panisi. “In other words, as we focus on designing beautiful, cutting edge commercial and residential spaces, we must remain mindful as we contribute to our communities and natural ecosystems.”

These conscious steps to the environment are not new efforts for the manufacturer Florim USA. The company holds several certifications for its ongoing efforts in sustainability including Green Squared, a multi-attributed ANSI standard. They are also the recipient of numerous regional and national awards including TN recycler of the Year for 2020. Recently, Florim USA also took part in the first published Material Transparency Study conducted by the TCNA. The study provides a transparent view of materials used in the manufacturing process, and the health assessments tied with those materials. At a time when health is at the forefront, selected building materials have an impact. Because of these efforts, Milestone contributes to LEED and WELL certification credits.

Plaster 2.0 brings these efforts to a global environmental level. Panisi goes on to state, “Climate change is demanding we take conscious steps that contribute to this generation and generations to come. Sustainability is not just a buzz word, but an action, and we hope our actions inspire others to join us in this impactive move. It’s time now to take responsibility.”

For more information on Milestone Tile, visit www.milestonetiles.com.