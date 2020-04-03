Laticrete Introduces First-ever Modular Tile and Stone Installation Adhesive System, Laticrete Select-Bond

Bethany, Conn. -- Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has introduced Laticrete Select-Bond, an industry-first, versatile tile and stone adhesive system that includes optional kits for specialized enhancements. Useful for both thin bed and large heavy tile applications, the polymer modified adhesive system offers versatility as distributors and contractors no longer need multiple adhesives for their various project types. Designed to be used alone or with one of three optional, pre-measured adhesive system kits, Laticrete Select-Bond can reduce distributor inventory by 65% and helps ensure installers always have the right product for the job.

“Laticrete Select-Bond is a unique innovation that delivers real value to the distributor and installer,” said Jon Scott, Laticrete Senior Product Manager. “A first-of-its-kind product, Laticrete Select-Bond is a game changer for all tile and stone adhesive needs. The base adhesive works well for the majority of applications and the enhancements allow customization never seen in the market before.”

When used alone (without an additional adhesive system kit), Laticrete Select-Bond provides a one-step installation for ceramic tile, porcelain tile, marble and stone on floors and walls, and is approved for use over exterior glue plywood for interior installations. The product meets both ANSI A118.4 and A118.11 and is available in 25-pound bags.

To increase the versatility and enhance the performance of Laticrete Select-Bond, users can add a Non-Sag, Rapid Curing or High Performance (to meet ANSI A118.15 requirements) adhesive system kit. These adhesive system kits are premeasured and come in a water soluble packet so additional measuring and calculations are not necessary to provide consistent performance.

For more information, visit www.laticrete.com.