ALPHARETTA, GA -- The National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), owners of the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), revealed the programming lineup planned for the NKBA presents KBISNeXT™ Stage. KBISNeXT™ Stage is one of the most popular show destinations, and it features thought-provoking industry topics like the newest NKBA Design Trends, the ever-popular Design Bites series and more.

The stage, positioned in the South Hall of the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, will host more than 20 programs, including four awards events and 60+ leading industry voices and personalities throughout the three-day show, February 8 to 10, 2022.

Topics for the 2022 programming grid include how the generational divide is impacting design and lifestyles today, how to integrate diversity and inclusion practices into your business, what’s happening in a healthy home and resilient design, how to manage your business for today’s new realities and more.

“This year’s lineup of programming on the KBISNeXT Stage is stellar,” said Suzie Williford, EVP of Industry Relations and chief strategy officer of the National Kitchen & Bath Association, which owns KBIS. “Each year the team brings forward compelling material and presenters, but for this show, we’ve really dialed it up, including some very different and critical topics. All are sure to help attendees improve their businesses and maneuver our new reality. The KBISNeXT Stage is definitely a must-attend venue.”

The KBISNeXT™ Stage is free to all registrants. Here is a preview of some of the sessions:

Shift Forward

This two-part session is designed to comprehensively understand societal shifts impacting our country today. A 45-minute presentation will set the table, giving panel participants a platform from which to dive into specific topics including how to drive business success and new opportunities through a better understanding of diversity and inclusion, demographic differences, the role of social commerce and more.

The Language of Luxury

This panel will deliver a solid set of takeaways that include how to find, engage and nurture the luxury client. Position and market yourself and your business to speak the language that attracts and develops the ultra-high-end client base. The panel discussion will be kicked off with a special presentation by a leading luxury marketing consultant who will establish the foundation of the discussion.

Responsible Design: Exploring the circular economy and how the K+B industry needs to adapt

The concept of designing for permanence and adopting regenerative design practices can feel overwhelming but is necessary. Join this panel of experts to learn adaption strategies to build into your projects like the inclusion of upcycled and recycled products and components, managing water, reducing carbon footprints and selecting responsible products from manufacturers who are making a difference.

Compound Interests: Designing for the generational divide

Multi-use, multi-family, multi-age. How to design for the generational divide in a time when fading generational wealth and polarizing design sensibilities are instilling different values. Identify what is important to each generation and how to bridge the gap.

Work It: New business models, new revenue opportunities

Embrace new technologies and alternative thinking to not only enhance your traditional practice but develop new income streams. It's the silver lining for your bottom line. Hear from the experts who have adapted and thrived as they share the ups and downs on the way to success.

Tech Point: The possibilities for total tech integration with leading tech experts

As the ask for technology solutions increases, learn from the experts about seamless tech integration. Whole-home technology integrators identify the brands and products you need to know and understand, discussing how to incorporate them into residential kitchen and bath projects as well as how to position your business as a provider of the next wave of integrated technology components for the home.

Well Lit: The importance of lighting in every design project

How to design the perfect lighting scheme. Integrating lighting into whole-home systems, coaching clients on new design possibilities and why it matters.

Is the Home an Ecosystem? Unravel the confusion of wellness information into a solid plan

Understand how architecture, design and tech converge for health and wellbeing. What are the latest theories in wellness and how can you support through thoughtful design? Topics include sleep, air quality, biophilia, safety and security, and performance products.

Social Showdown: TikTok vs Instagram vs What's Next?

Are you jumping on the TikTok bandwagon? Join a panel of experts who present advanced thinking behind popular social platforms to determine what's right for you. Compare the benefits of Instagram, TikTok and more, taking away practical advice to develop your marketing mix.

Solutions for Converging Design: Urban meets suburban, commercial meets residential and work meets living

Things have changed. There's no denying it. The design community has been quick to adapt with current projects, but what other new challenges and trends have emerged? Learn about lifestyle changes, space transformations, regional moves and what new opportunities exist for residential design teams.

NKBA Designer Finds

These savvy design pros have scoured the KBIS show floor and are bringing their top finds to the stage! Come see and hear what they discovered.

The Evolution of Social — Social Leaders Group

Social media should be an important part of your marketing strategy, but getting it right is more complicated than ever. We'll explore the new rules for content, search, tagging, voice and platform best practices.

Awards and Recognitions

Four awards programs will be presented over the three days of the show. They include:

The Best of KBIS 2022 Awards, sponsored by Luxe Interiors + Design celebrates the best new kitchen and bath products of 2022.

The NKBA 30s Choice Awards recognizes 10 categories of products, selected by the NKBA 2022 Thirty Under 30 class.

The NKBA Renovation Angel Luxury Recycled Kitchen Awards showcases the brands, products and projects that are upcycled and recycled to keep furnishings and finishes from hitting the landfill.

The Best of KBIS Booth Awards, honoring the most innovative and effective booth presentations.