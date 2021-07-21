Dallas, TX –  Daltile is currently showcasing its “Power 5” at the CCA tradeshow, taking place this week in Aurora, Colorado.  Daltile’s Power 5 is a strategic collection of ground-breaking technologies, innovative products, and powerful B2B services that bring a distinct competitive advantage to dealers.  Daltile’s booth is #116.

 

“Recently, Daltile launched what we call the ‘Power 5’, comprised of innovative tile solutions and advanced technologies all designed to make the dealer’s life – and sale – easier, while providing superior tile solutions for the end user,” said Patrick Warren, vice president of residential sales, dealer, and showrooms for Dal-Tile Corporation. 

 

Visitors to the Daltile booth will learn about the entire Power 5 suite, including:

  • DEFEND powered by Microban - eliminates 99% of bacteria on the tile surface
  • StepWise - provides 50% more slip resistance than regular tile
  • RevoTile - installs 2X faster than traditional tile
  • Xteriors - provides all-weather solutions for exterior style
  • ProExchange - fully conduct business with Daltile 24/7 from a cell phone

 

For More Information

Check out Warren’s 2-minute video on Daltile’s Power 5.  Click here.