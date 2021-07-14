OBERLIN, OH -- Let the Natural Stone Institute help you celebrate your projects and people through the annual awards program. Submissions for the Pinnacle Awards, Tucker Design Awards and Industry Recognition Awards (including the Migliore Award for Lifetime Achievement, Women in Stone Pioneer Award, Craftsman of the Year Award, Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship and Natural Stone Scholarship) are due next Tuesday, July 20, 2021. To learn more, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/awards.
Awards deadline next week
July 14, 2021
No Comments