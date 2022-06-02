SEATTLE, WA – Arizona Tile will host the Washington Stone Summit at its Seattle facility on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Tony Malisani, past Natural Stone Institute president and owner of Malisani Inc. in Great Falls, MT, will lead a group discussion during the all-day event. He will advise how to diversity your business, build efficiency in your company and train to industry standards. For more information at the Stone Summit and to register, visit: https://www.stoneworld.com/stone-industry-education/june2022.