You asked for it and we responded with HYPER-Z, reports Marmoelettromeccanica. Be surprised by the efficiency of a wisely designed tool. An unheard of feed rate: up to 20,000 mm/min (800ipm). The tooling manufacturer reveals the secret: 34 holes designed specifically for lubrication and material discharge. A unique mixture of various grain size diamonds expertly designed to give the best performance. Superb hardness of the mixture of sintered metals that reach up to 600 Vickers. Marmoelettromeccanica has revealed the four secrets that make up the tool: tenacious, aggressive, non-deformable, silent, durable and suitable for all natural and engineered materials.

www.marmoelettro.it