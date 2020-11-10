Crossville Launches Portugal Porcelain Tile Collection

CROSSVILLE, TN -- Crossville, Inc. recently announced the launch of its new Portugal porcelain tile collection. The unique appearance of this line is inspired by Portuguese Atlantic Dark limestone, a natural, earthen material found only in the Mediterranean. Crossville captured this one-of-a-kind, subtle, organic surface visual with the company’s Digital+ technology. Notably, the Portugal collection is offered in finishes for both interior and exterior applications, making the product a sophisticated, exceptionally versatile offering.

“With the interior and exterior finish options, Portugal gives designers a great solution for carrying a consistent look from inside to out,” said Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville vice president of marketing. “Also, we created the line to coordinate with some of our best-selling collections already out in the marketplace, providing more creative choices for designers to mix and match tiles with incredible results.”

Portugal’s palette of six colors represents a mix of warm and cool neutrals, including Velho White, Grand Rosé, Venho Verde, Tinta Negra, Harvest Tawny and Madiera Reserve. The interior unpolished and exterior finishes invite installations with seamless visual flow from indoors to out. Engineered to an average minimum 0.60 DCOF and R11 classified, the exterior tiles provide the superior technical performance required for outside spaces.

The interior field tile sizes range from the large formats of 24 x 48 to 24 x 24 inches, 12 x 24 and 6 x 24 inches, while the exterior tiles come in 12 x 24 and 24 x 24 inches. All sizes are rectified.

Additionally, Crossville’s Portugal collection is available in the stunning triangular mosaic that is sheet-mounted and ready for installation on floors and walls. The triangular mosaic works well for linear or centered drains on wet area floors or to create a stunning vertical focal point on the wall. For more traditional looks, the sheet-mounted 2- x 2-inch mosaic is also available. Standard bullnose or cove base made from the same material as the field tile to ensure coordination are also included.

Made in the U.S. through Crossville’s EcoCycle Tile Process, Portugal is Green Square-certified and contains a minimum 4% pre-consumer recycled content. The line is covered by Crossville’s porcelain tile EPD, HPD, Declare Label and sustainability report -- all of which can contribute to LEED, Well, LBC and other green building rating systems.

For more information on this collection, visit crossvilleinc.com.